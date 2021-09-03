Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.53% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.53%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.24% or 4.6 points to trade at 210.4 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.00% or 365 points to end at 18615 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was up 1.44% or 250 points to 17570 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.41% or 19.8 points to trade at 561.0 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 2.15% or 73 points to end at 3324 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 1.97% or 17.4 points to 864.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 95 to 59 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.53% or 0.37 to $69.62 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.21% or 0.15 to hit $72.88 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.15% or 20.80 to trade at $1832.30 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.01% to 6.2604, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4357.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 92.123.