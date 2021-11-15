Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.31%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.83% or 0.9 points to trade at 115.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 0.80% or 25 points to end at 3160 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.74% or 5.4 points to 738.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 3.76% or 106.0 points to trade at 2716.0 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 2.14% or 8.5 points to end at 388.7 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 2.18% or 5.2 points to 232.9.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 62 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.14% or 8.5 to 388.7.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.36% or 1.08 to $78.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.50% or 1.23 to hit $80.94 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.36% or 6.65 to trade at $1861.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.16% to 6.5084, while EUR/DKK fell 0.04% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 95.168.