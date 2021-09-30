Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.26% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.26%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Genmab (CSE:), which rose 3.08% or 84.0 points to trade at 2809.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) added 1.34% or 8.2 points to end at 621.4 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 0.79% or 12.0 points to 1540.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 5.85% or 1080 points to trade at 17385 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) declined 5.54% or 970 points to end at 16550 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 3.30% or 8.8 points to 257.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 86 to 60 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.27% or 0.20 to $75.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.29% or 0.23 to hit $78.32 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 2.21% or 38.15 to trade at $1761.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.10% to 6.4186, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 94.227.