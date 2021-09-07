Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.47% or 19.4 points to trade at 804.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 2.16% or 4.4 points to end at 208.4 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.46% or 280 points to 19500 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 4.39% or 136.0 points to trade at 2964.0 at the close. Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) declined 2.82% or 15.8 points to end at 545.2 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was down 2.21% or 73 points to 3230.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 89 to 67 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.46% or 280 to 19500.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.18% or 0.82 to $68.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $71.88 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.97% or 36.15 to trade at $1797.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.27% to 6.2805, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4365.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.53% at 92.520.