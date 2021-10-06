Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.15% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 6.35% or 25.8 points to trade at 432.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.91% or 51 points to end at 2721 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 1.39% or 3.2 points to 233.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.55% or 10.0 points to trade at 170.1 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 3.55% or 4.80 points to end at 130.45 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 1.00% or 8.0 points to 793.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 62 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 5.55% or 10.0 to 170.1.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.71% or 1.35 to $77.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.67% or 1.38 to hit $81.18 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.09% or 1.65 to trade at $1759.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.59% to 6.4504, while EUR/DKK rose 0.06% to 7.4402.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 94.400.