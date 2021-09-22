Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.08%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.11% or 2.2 points to trade at 103.9 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 2.11% or 2.80 points to end at 135.80 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 1.95% or 4.9 points to 256.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which fell 2.07% or 10.1 points to trade at 477.7 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 1.80% or 58 points to end at 3162 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.96% or 6.2 points to 642.6.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 98 to 57 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.79% or 1.26 to $71.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.79% or 1.33 to hit $75.69 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.04% or 0.75 to trade at $1778.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.10% to 6.3358, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4358.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 93.127.