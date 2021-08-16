Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.04% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.04%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.72% or 2.45 points to trade at 145.00 at the close. Meanwhile, DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) added 1.63% or 25.0 points to end at 1556.0 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 0.96% or 10.5 points to 1107.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.16% or 9.1 points to trade at 209.5 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.97% or 17.4 points to end at 864.2 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was down 1.46% or 260 points to 17560.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 109 to 44 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.32% or 0.90 to $67.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.19% or 0.84 to hit $69.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.49% or 8.75 to trade at $1786.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.15% to 6.3125, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.593.