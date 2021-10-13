Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.50% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.50%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 2.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which rose 6.32% or 165 points to trade at 2777 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 4.98% or 8.3 points to end at 174.8 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 4.79% or 11.3 points to 247.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which fell 0.18% or 30 points to trade at 16410 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 0.17% or 0.7 points to end at 414.3 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was 0.00% or 0 points to 17405.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 110 to 35 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.04% or 0.03 to $80.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.20% or 0.17 to hit $83.25 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.96% or 34.45 to trade at $1793.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.33% to 6.4316, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4400.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 94.213.