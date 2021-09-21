Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.00% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.00%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 2.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.20% or 14.3 points to trade at 354.7 at the close. Meanwhile, DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) added 3.09% or 50.0 points to end at 1666.5 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 3.05% or 30.5 points to 1030.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which fell 0.25% or 1.2 points to trade at 487.8 at the close. Tryg A/S (CSE:) added 0.13% or 0.2 points to end at 149.9 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 0.33% or 0.7 points to 214.3.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 98 to 55 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.31% or 0.22 to $70.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.43% or 0.32 to hit $74.24 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.03% or 18.25 to trade at $1782.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.08% to 6.3451, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 93.248.