Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.84% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.84%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.39% or 67.5 points to trade at 1124.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 5.95% or 12.5 points to end at 222.5 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 2.08% or 15.1 points to 740.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.69% or 0.95 points to trade at 137.35 at the close. Demant A/S (CSE:) declined 0.63% or 2.1 points to end at 331.7 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 0.05% or 0.4 points to 807.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 92 to 62 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.66% or 0.54 to $81.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.69% or 0.57 to hit $83.31 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.42% or 7.65 to trade at $1824.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.20% to 6.4163, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4384.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 93.990.