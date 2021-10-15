Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.46% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.46%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.37% or 3.7 points to trade at 113.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 3.28% or 8.0 points to end at 252.0 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 3.12% or 3.95 points to 130.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.63% or 9.5 points to trade at 1506.0 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.39% or 65 points to end at 16500 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.33% or 3.5 points to 1072.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 108 to 45 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.08% or 0.88 to $82.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.92% or 0.77 to hit $84.77 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.42% or 25.50 to trade at $1772.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.01% to 6.4162, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4408.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.968.