Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.36% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.36%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.58% or 9.5 points to trade at 179.6 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.61% or 445 points to end at 17470 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.57% or 22.00 points to 877.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.59% or 3.7 points to trade at 229.7 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 1.14% or 31 points to end at 2690 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 1.11% or 1.45 points to 129.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 110 to 44 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.02% or 0.79 to $78.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.10% or 0.89 to hit $81.97 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.12% or 2.20 to trade at $1759.60 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.06% to 6.4331, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4405.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 94.105.