Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.20% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.20%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.20% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.27% or 26.6 points to trade at 840.0 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 2.74% or 14.2 points to end at 533.0 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.70% or 42.0 points to 1598.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.21% or 2.5 points to trade at 110.6 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 1.37% or 3.3 points to end at 237.8 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 1.30% or 11.2 points to 853.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 71 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.70% or 42.0 to 1598.0.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.42% or 0.28 to $67.33 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $69.94 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.35 to trade at $1783.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.55% to 6.3481, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.52% at 93.102.