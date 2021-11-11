Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.15% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.96% or 10.8 points to trade at 192.1 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 3.25% or 10.5 points to end at 333.7 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 3.13% or 35.0 points to 1154.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.64% or 2.25 points to trade at 134.70 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 0.78% or 3.1 points to end at 394.9 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 0.30% or 0.7 points to 229.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 75 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.71% or 0.58 to $81.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.41% or 0.34 to hit $82.98 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.82% or 15.10 to trade at $1863.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.07% to 6.4838, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4376.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 95.023.