Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.04% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.04%.
The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.51% or 9.0 points to trade at 265.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 2.62% or 9.5 points to end at 371.5 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.55% or 41.0 points to 1647.5 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.14% or 17.0 points to trade at 776.2 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.86% or 9.5 points to end at 1100.5 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.34% or 2.0 points to 580.8.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 60 and 14 ended unchanged.
Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.55% or 41.0 to 1647.5.
Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.76% or 1.89 to $70.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.49% or 1.78 to hit $73.37 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.14% or 2.60 to trade at $1813.40 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was down 0.18% to 6.2694, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4361.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.315.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.