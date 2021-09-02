Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.04%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.51% or 9.0 points to trade at 265.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 2.62% or 9.5 points to end at 371.5 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.55% or 41.0 points to 1647.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.14% or 17.0 points to trade at 776.2 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.86% or 9.5 points to end at 1100.5 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.34% or 2.0 points to 580.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 60 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.55% or 41.0 to 1647.5.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.76% or 1.89 to $70.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.49% or 1.78 to hit $73.37 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.14% or 2.60 to trade at $1813.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.18% to 6.2694, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.315.