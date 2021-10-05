Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.99% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.99%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which rose 4.64% or 720 points to trade at 16240 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 4.46% or 730 points to end at 17100 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.89% or 42.5 points to 1511.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 7.04% or 30.8 points to trade at 406.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.32% or 2.4 points to end at 180.1 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 1.27% or 6.6 points to 513.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 87 to 56 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 7.04% or 30.8 to 406.4. Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 1.32% or 2.4 to 180.1. Shares in Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.27% or 6.6 to 513.2.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.18% or 1.69 to $79.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 2.03% or 1.65 to hit $82.91 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1760.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.4058, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4378.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 93.852.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR