Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.99% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.99%.
The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which rose 4.64% or 720 points to trade at 16240 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 4.46% or 730 points to end at 17100 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.89% or 42.5 points to 1511.0 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 7.04% or 30.8 points to trade at 406.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.32% or 2.4 points to end at 180.1 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 1.27% or 6.6 points to 513.2.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 87 to 56 and 21 ended unchanged.
Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 7.04% or 30.8 to 406.4. Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 1.32% or 2.4 to 180.1. Shares in Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.27% or 6.6 to 513.2.
Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.18% or 1.69 to $79.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 2.03% or 1.65 to hit $82.91 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1760.15 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.4058, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4378.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 93.852.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.