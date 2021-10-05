Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.99% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.99%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which rose 4.64% or 720 points to trade at 16240 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 4.46% or 730 points to end at 17100 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 2.89% or 42.5 points to 1511.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 7.04% or 30.8 points to trade at 406.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.32% or 2.4 points to end at 180.1 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 1.27% or 6.6 points to 513.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 87 to 56 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 7.04% or 30.8 to 406.4. Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 1.32% or 2.4 to 180.1. Shares in Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.27% or 6.6 to 513.2.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.18% or 1.69 to $79.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 2.03% or 1.65 to hit $82.91 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1760.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.4058, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4378.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 93.852.