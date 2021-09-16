Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.45% or 11.6 points to trade at 485.3 at the close. Meanwhile, DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) added 2.25% or 37.0 points to end at 1678.5 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 1.71% or 6.0 points to 356.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which fell 2.74% or 89 points to trade at 3163 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.64% or 5.8 points to end at 213.8 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 1.48% or 40.0 points to 2662.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 67 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.25% or 37.0 to 1678.5.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.80% or 0.58 to $72.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.61% or 0.46 to hit $75.00 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 2.29% or 41.05 to trade at $1753.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.50% to 6.3243, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.39% at 92.898.