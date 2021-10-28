Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.87% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.21% or 12.9 points to trade at 319.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 3.47% or 16.4 points to end at 488.4 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 2.27% or 6.2 points to 279.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 2.24% or 65.0 points to trade at 2839.0 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 1.15% or 215 points to end at 18405 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was down 0.79% or 140 points to 17520.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 66 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.86% or 0.71 to $81.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $83.03 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.29% or 5.15 to trade at $1803.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.68% to 6.3668, while EUR/DKK fell 0.00% to 7.4384.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.52% at 93.308.