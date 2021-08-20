Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.80% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.80%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.80% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.00% or 30.50 points to trade at 1047.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 2.56% or 76.0 points to end at 3045.0 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 2.14% or 70 points to 3340 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.08% or 26.8 points to trade at 843.2 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 2.94% or 540 points to end at 17845 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was down 2.78% or 490 points to 17140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 70 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Genmab (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.56% or 76.0 to 3045.0.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.69% or 0.44 to $63.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.63% or 0.42 to hit $66.03 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.15% or 2.75 to trade at $1785.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.02% to 6.3672, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4369.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.602.