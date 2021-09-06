Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 3.25% or 605 points to trade at 19220 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) added 3.02% or 530 points to end at 18100 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 1.38% or 6.7 points to 493.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.04% or 6.4 points to trade at 204.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 0.95% or 1.35 points to end at 141.00 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 0.77% or 7.60 points to 981.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 78 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.25% or 605 to 19220. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.02% or 530 to 18100.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.55% or 0.38 to $68.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.58% or 0.42 to hit $72.19 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.48% or 8.85 to trade at $1824.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.14% to 6.2680, while EUR/DKK fell 0.01% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.257.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

