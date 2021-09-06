Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 3.25% or 605 points to trade at 19220 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) added 3.02% or 530 points to end at 18100 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 1.38% or 6.7 points to 493.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.04% or 6.4 points to trade at 204.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 0.95% or 1.35 points to end at 141.00 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 0.77% or 7.60 points to 981.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 78 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.25% or 605 to 19220. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.02% or 530 to 18100.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.55% or 0.38 to $68.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.58% or 0.42 to hit $72.19 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.48% or 8.85 to trade at $1824.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.14% to 6.2680, while EUR/DKK fell 0.01% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.257.