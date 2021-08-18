Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.75% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.75%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.75% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.78% or 6.6 points to trade at 244.4 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 2.37% or 23.00 points to end at 995.00 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 2.26% or 25.0 points to 1132.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.93% or 12.5 points to trade at 198.4 at the close. Pandora A/S (CSE:) declined 3.45% or 29.0 points to end at 811.0 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was down 2.68% or 30.5 points to 1107.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 69 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.14% or 0.09 to $66.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $69.06 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.26% or 4.65 to trade at $1783.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.10% to 6.3561, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 93.222.