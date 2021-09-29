Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.65% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.65%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.22% or 8.3 points to trade at 266.3 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.49% or 40.0 points to end at 2725.0 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 1.14% or 6.9 points to 613.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.31% or 7.7 points to trade at 325.3 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 2.14% or 60 points to end at 2750 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 2.03% or 3.0 points to 144.9.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 66 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.03% or 0.02 to $75.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.11% or 0.09 to hit $78.26 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.33% or 5.75 to trade at $1731.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.60% to 6.4021, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.50% at 94.248.