Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.61%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.20% or 39.2 points to trade at 793.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 2.66% or 5.3 points to end at 204.4 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was up 1.79% or 15.4 points to 874.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which fell 1.10% or 5.6 points to trade at 503.2 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 0.50% or 5.00 points to end at 996.00 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 0.28% or 0.40 points to 144.15.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 93 to 65 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.89% or 0.61 to $67.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.82% or 0.59 to hit $71.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.12% or 2.25 to trade at $1815.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.35% to 6.2758, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4359.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 92.453.