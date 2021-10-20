Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.49% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.49%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.79% or 14.6 points to trade at 266.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 3.26% or 9.5 points to end at 300.5 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.85% or 25.40 points to 915.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.65% or 1.9 points to trade at 113.0 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 0.75% or 11.5 points to end at 1513.0 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.49% or 3.3 points to 666.7.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 61 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.22% or 0.18 to $82.62 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.08% or 0.07 to hit $85.15 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.82% or 14.55 to trade at $1785.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.09% to 6.3898, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4403.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 93.623.