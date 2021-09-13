Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.45% By Investing.com

Home Business Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.45%...

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.32% or 10.8 points to trade at 260.8 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 3.81% or 124 points to end at 3379 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 1.81% or 16.80 points to 946.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 2.04% or 9.8 points to trade at 470.2 at the close. Demant A/S (CSE:) declined 1.48% or 5.3 points to end at 352.8 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 1.32% or 2.8 points to 209.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 97 to 54 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.12% or 0.78 to $70.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.84% or 0.61 to hit $73.53 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.22% or 3.95 to trade at $1796.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.04% to 6.2933, while EUR/DKK fell 0.02% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.558.

