Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.36% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.36%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.45% or 23.0 points to trade at 1612.0 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 1.41% or 255 points to end at 18310 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 1.18% or 40 points to 3424 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.37% or 2.8 points to trade at 758.4 at the close. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) declined 0.12% or 0.8 points to end at 644.2 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.04% or 0.2 points to 507.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 63 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.45% or 23.0 to 1612.0.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.38% or 0.26 to $69.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.40% or 0.29 to hit $71.99 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.40% or 7.30 to trade at $1812.20 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.02% to 6.3031, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.690.