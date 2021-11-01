Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.35% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.35%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.35% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 5.28% or 20.6 points to trade at 411.1 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 4.22% or 785 points to end at 19380 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was up 3.86% or 680 points to 18300 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 7.03% or 63.2 points to trade at 835.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.26% or 4.2 points to end at 179.2 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was down 1.86% or 19.5 points to 1029.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 71 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.75% or 0.63 to $84.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $84.56 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.48% or 8.50 to trade at $1792.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.19% to 6.4209, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4397.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 93.972.