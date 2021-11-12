Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.34%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.34% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.58% or 23.6 points to trade at 939.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 2.34% or 5.4 points to end at 236.3 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 1.51% or 13.40 points to 901.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.76% or 39.0 points to trade at 780.2 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 3.20% or 4.30 points to end at 130.20 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.56% or 4.1 points to 732.3.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 74 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.58% or 23.6 to 939.6.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.51% or 0.42 to $81.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.41% or 0.34 to hit $82.53 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.07% or 1.35 to trade at $1865.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.06% to 6.4974, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4373.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 95.112.