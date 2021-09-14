Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.31%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.79% or 54.4 points to trade at 855.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 3.86% or 8.1 points to end at 217.9 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 1.93% or 6.8 points to 359.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:), which fell 3.50% or 37.0 points to trade at 1019.5 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 1.78% or 1.9 points to end at 105.1 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 1.40% or 11.8 points to 828.6.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 97 to 51 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.23% or 0.16 to $70.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.20% or 0.15 to hit $73.66 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.72% or 12.95 to trade at $1807.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.2905, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.510.