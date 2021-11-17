Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.28% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.28%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.28% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Genmab (CSE:), which rose 2.21% or 60.0 points to trade at 2773.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 1.90% or 3.5 points to end at 187.6 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 1.46% or 5.8 points to 403.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.96% or 2.55 points to trade at 127.50 at the close. Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) declined 1.18% or 6.4 points to end at 535.4 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.94% or 8.8 points to 931.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 66 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.76% or 0.61 to $79.13 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.62% or 0.51 to hit $81.92 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.74% or 13.75 to trade at $1867.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.14% to 6.5774, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 95.922.