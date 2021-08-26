Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.19% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.19%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.08% or 365 points to trade at 17955 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) added 1.95% or 330 points to end at 17270 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 1.21% or 36.0 points to 2999.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.32% or 6.3 points to trade at 183.3 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 2.14% or 22.00 points to end at 1006.00 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was down 1.17% or 18.5 points to 1566.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 72 and 21 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.10% or 0.75 to $67.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.07% or 0.76 to hit $70.52 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.32% or 5.65 to trade at $1796.65 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.3236, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.987.