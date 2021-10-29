Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.16% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.16%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.16% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 2.12% or 14.6 points to trade at 704.3 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.59% or 45.0 points to end at 2884.0 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.03% or 190 points to 18595 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 8.29% or 35.3 points to trade at 390.5 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 5.55% or 6.4 points to end at 108.9 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was down 3.11% or 15.2 points to 473.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 84 to 68 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.12% or 14.6 to 704.3. Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 8.29% or 35.3 to 390.5.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.17% or 0.14 to $82.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.19% or 0.16 to hit $83.50 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.32% or 23.85 to trade at $1778.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 1.10% to 6.4376, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4393.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.90% at 94.162.