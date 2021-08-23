Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.14% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.14%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.14% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.07% or 9.7 points to trade at 478.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 1.43% or 7.1 points to end at 503.0 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 1.39% or 3.5 points to 255.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which fell 0.91% or 6.2 points to trade at 674.4 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 0.84% or 28 points to end at 3312 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 0.21% or 0.30 points to 139.45.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 64 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.43% or 7.1 to 503.0.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 5.36% or 3.33 to $65.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 5.25% or 3.40 to hit $68.15 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.29% or 22.95 to trade at $1806.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.28% to 6.3381, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 93.100.