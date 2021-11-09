Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.13% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.13%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.22% or 10.9 points to trade at 185.2 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 1.86% or 365 points to end at 20000 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was up 1.70% or 320 points to 19130 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 2.82% or 85.0 points to trade at 2925.0 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 1.16% or 36 points to end at 3071 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 0.83% or 1.3 points to 156.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 75 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.93% or 0.76 to $82.69 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.48% or 0.40 to hit $83.83 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.11% or 2.05 to trade at $1825.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.4203, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4380.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 94.062.