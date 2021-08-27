Denise Richards Makes Shocking Confession – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Denise Richards’ character opens up about her devastating past in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new Lifetime movie ‘Killer Cheer Mom.’

Lifetime’s annual Fear the Cheer slate is back again, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Killer Cheer Mom. Denise Richards stars as Amanda, a woman who goes to great lengths to get her stepdaughter on a cheerleading squad. In this preview, Amanda makes a confession about her past to her stepdaughter, Riley.

“Can I share something really personal with you?” Amanda asks Riley. “Before I met your dad, I was in love with someone else and his name was Tim.” Amanda explains that she and Tim worked at the same marketing firm in Chicago. They became “crazy about each other” and talked about a future together.

“He promised me the world, and I was the happiest I’d ever been,” Amanda continues. “Then one day, Tim didn’t show up for work. No call, no email, and I was so worried. I kept calling and calling and calling.”

Amanda reveals that Tim died by suicide. “I had no idea how much pain he was in,” Amanda admits. Riley tells Amanda, “I know what it’s like to lose someone you love.” Amanda responds, “My point Riley is people have secrets, and you don’t really know what’s going on in someone else’s mind. We only know what people let us know.”

Riley moves to a new town with her dad and stepmom. The high school junior decides to try out for the cheer squad despite the stiff competition. With Amanda supporting her, Riley is hopeful she will make it on. But when some cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances and Riley’s chances get better and better, she can’t help but wonder if Amanda is doing whatever it takes to get Riley on the squad.

Killer Cheer Mom also stars Courtney Fulk, Thomas Calabro, Tia Texada, Holly J. Barrett, and Jay Jay Warren. The film, which was produced by Hybrid LLC., premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Lifetime’s annual Fear the Cheer movie slate includes new films premiering every Saturday and Sunday beginning August 28 through September 5th at 8 p.m.