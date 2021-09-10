Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Moves Out, Living With Charlie Sheen – Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ daughter Sami, 17, has moved in with dad Charlie Sheen because she ‘didn’t like her mother’s rules’, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Denise Richards, 50, is “incredibly saddened” after her 17-year-old daughter Sami Sheen decided to leave the family’s home and move in with dad Charlie Sheen, 56. The news was first reported by Page Six, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sami moved out due to a disagreement over ” her mother’s rules”.

“Sami is a teenager, who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” our source revealed. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting and [they] didn’t see eye to eye. Sami decided she liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.”

Page Six also reported that Sami dropped out of high school and according to dad Charlie, she’s currently seeking a GED. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”, the actor told Page Six via his rep, Jeff Ballard. No other details were given at this time.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Denise and Charlie’s reps for our own comments, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, 50, and Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, 56, were married from 2002 until 2006. And they share two daughters, Sami and Lola, 16. Denise, who married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018, adopted daughter Eloise, 10, after her split from Charlie.