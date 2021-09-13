Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Tongue Out In New Photos – Hollywood Life

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.

It’s the first time Sam has shared anything on social media since Charlie, 56, confirmed she’s living with him amidst some family drama between her and Denise, 50. In the slideshow seen below, Sami shared a photo of herself sticking her tongue out. She also captioned the images by saying “nothing is real”, following by emojis for a mushroom, bus and rainbow.

As we said, Sami shared the series of images on Instagram only two days after HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned Denise is “incredibly saddened” over her daughter’s decision to leave the family’s home and move in with Charlie. The news of the move was first reported by Page Six, and we later learned that Sami moved out due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules”.

“Sami is a teenager, who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” our source revealed. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting and [they] didn’t see eye to eye. Sami decided she liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.”

Charlie later revealed that Sami has also dropped out of high school. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”, the actor told Page Six via his rep, Jeff Ballard.

HollywoodLife reached out to Denise and Charlie’s reps for comments, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.