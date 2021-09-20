Democrats to include suspension of U.S. debt limit in funding bill By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats will include a suspension of the debt limit to 2022 in legislation to fund the federal government.
“The legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” they said in a statement.
