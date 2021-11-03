Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins re-election -AP By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy addresses supporters at an election night event in Asbury Park, New Jersey, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

(Reuters) – Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won a second term, defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Murphy, 64, is the first Democratic governor to win re-election in New Jersey in four decades. He has overseen a shift to the left in the state, including new taxes on millionaires, stricter gun restrictions, a higher minimum wage and paid sick leave. He has also defended his robust approach to the coronavirus pandemic, including mandating masks in schools.

Ciattarelli, 59, a former state lawmaker, had focused much of his campaign on the state’s high taxes, while accusing Murphy, a wealthy former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) executive, of being out of touch.

New Jersey has trended steadily Democratic in recent years. The party won 10 of the state’s 12 U.S. House of Representatives seats in 2020, and President Joe Biden carried the state over former President Donald Trump last year by more than 15 percentage points.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR