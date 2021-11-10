Democratic challenger to crypto-friendly senator’s seat is interested in space By Cointelegraph

Morgan Harper, a former senior advisor at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is coming out as ‘crypto curious’ in her race to be the Democratic nominee for one of Ohio’s United States Senate seats.
In a Tuesday thread on Twitter (NYSE:), Harper said she was interested in the possibilities (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies could mean for policy in Ohio. According to the Democratic candidate, Bitcoin can take the place of many functions of traditional banks by passing on “the wealth of the network” to all users rather than a handful of large shareholders.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.