Democrat Brown wins U.S. House election in Ohio -media projections By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore in a special election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District to fill a seat that Democrat Marcia Fudge vacated in March to join the Biden administration, MSNBC and the Washington Post projected on Tuesday.
The district includes much of Cleveland and voted overwhelmingly Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. Brown is currently a member of Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Council.
