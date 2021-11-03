Home Business Democrat Brown wins U.S. House election in Ohio -media projections By Reuters

Democrat Brown wins U.S. House election in Ohio -media projections By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore in a special election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District to fill a seat that Democrat Marcia Fudge vacated in March to join the Biden administration, MSNBC and the Washington Post projected on Tuesday.

The district includes much of Cleveland and voted overwhelmingly Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. Brown is currently a member of Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Council.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©