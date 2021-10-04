Demi Moore’s Plunging Sheer Jumpsuit At Paris Fashion Week – Photos – Hollywood Life

Demi Moore looked fabulous when she rocked a sheer plunging jumpsuit while out with her daughter during Paris Fashion Week.

When it comes to Demi Moore, 58, one thing is for sure – she is super stylish. The actress proved that when she attended the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4. Demi wore a plunging black flowy jumpsuit with a completely cut-out bodice that revealed ample cleavage. On top of her one-piece, she rocked a tan Stella McCartney Vina Bomber Jacket which retails for $1,750.

Demi accessorized her look with her classic aviator eyeglasses and a pair of black leather clogs. Meanwhile, Demi’s daughter, Scout Willis, 30, looked just as stunning as her mom when she donned a pair of high-waisted super baggy white pants.

Scout styled the pants with a tiny black crop top, a long black trench coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of crystal slide sandals.

The mother-daughter-duo has been slaying PFW and just the other day, on Sept. 30, they looked just as good. Demi donned a long tan wool coat with tan trousers while Scout rocked a mustard yellow top tucked into a suede maxi skirt with a matching jacket on top.

When Demi isn’t dressed to the nines for fashion shows or events, she is usually dressed down or rocking swimsuits. This summer, she put her amazing figure on display in a slew of sexy swimsuits and one of our favorites was her neon green Andie Swim scoop-neck Fiji one-piece swimsuit with hot pink criss-cross straps across the back.

She styled her suit with a sheer purple and green striped long-sleeve kimono cover-up. Demi posted the photo with the caption, “Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”