Demi Moore Shares Throwback Photo With John Stamos – Hollywood Life

Demi Moore shared a nostalgic throwback pic with John Stamos from their ‘General Hospital’ days.

Demi Moore shared the ultimate throwback photo on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 10. The actress, 59, took a stroll down memory lane with negatives from her time on General Hospital with co-star John Stamos. The two starred in the long-running soap opera as teenagers in the early 1980s.

“Wow, negatives from 40 years ago filming General Hospital…,” Demi captioned the nostalgic post. “Thank you @johnstamos @justjimwarren for unearthing these!”

Both Demi and John, 58, joined the series — now in its 59th season — in 1982. John portrayed Blackie Parrish, a good-natured rebel and foster child of characters Rick and Lesley Webber, while Demi portrayed Jackie Templeton, an investigative reporter who arrived in the town of Port Charles in search of her sister. Both starred in the series until 1984.

Obviously, their respective careers have blossomed ever since, with John going on to star in beloved sitcom Full House and films, including Never Too Young to Die, Born to Ride, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. He still remains a fixture on TV, having starred in You, Big Shot, and the Full House spin-off Fuller House.

Demi has also had an influential career ever since, starring in St. Elmo’s Fire, Ghost, Striptease, Now and Then, The Scarlet Letter, and Songbird, among others. While in conversation with her Songbird co-star KJ Apa — who also got his start on a soap opera (Shortland Street) — for Interview magazine in February, Demi reflected on her soap opera days, revealing she was “fully faking it till I made it.”

“I had no clue what I was doing,” Demi said, adding that she got into acting because of a former neighbor. “I met a young actress who I thought was the most incredible creature I had ever met,” she recalled to KJ. “Her name is Nastassja Kinski. She spoke English well, but she didn’t read it well, and we both lived in an apartment building in West Hollywood with our single mothers.”

Demi continued, “She was so self-possessed, so comfortable in her own skin. I was like, ‘I don’t know what you have, but I want it.’ She was pursuing acting and I thought, ‘What do I have to lose?’ And so off I went to figure out how to fucking make it work;” however, “soap opera was not where I wanted to be,” Demi said. “It was just a starting-off point.”