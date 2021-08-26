Demi Lovato Unveils A Meaningful New Hand Tattoo

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Among Demi Lovato‘s standout qualities is their affinity for body art that holds personal significance, imparts valuable wisdom, or both.
Demi debuted the latest addition to their tattoo collection on Instagram yesterday. It’s beautiful, cool, unique, and particularly relevant for them right now.
The “Melon Cake” singer’s new ink combines song lyrics — “love will live forever in the infinite universe” — and cosmic illustrations, and it found a permanent home on the top of their hand.
Demi thanked tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who also designed the earliest installments of Jada Pinkett Smith’s tattoo sleeve, in a message posted on their Instagram Story. “It’s perfect!!!” they wrote.
The lyrics are from Beautiful Chorus’ 2012 song “Infinite Universe.” Demi recently talked about how the track represented their 28th year in a video they shared to commemorate their 29th birthday.
Do you love this tattoo, or do you love this tattoo?! Feel free to share your thoughts below.
