Demi Lovato Explains Why The Term Aliens Is Offensive

“Aliens is a derogatory term for anything.”
Demi Lovato revealed something interesting about how we refer to extraterrestrial life during an interview with PEDESTRIAN.tv.
“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” they said.
“That’s why I like to call them ETs!” Lovato continued. “So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”
Lovato revealed their helpful advice when they started promoting their new show, Unidentified with Demi Lovato.
The series follows the singer as they search for evidence of UFOs.
“I have been a believer my whole life too,” Lovato said. “And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes into a lot of different waters.”
“And this was just kind of a natural next step,” they added. “I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride.”
Sounds interesting! I feel like we’ll learn a lot about extraterrestrial life on Unidentified with Demi Lovato.
