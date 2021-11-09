Demi Lovato Debuts ‘Demi Wand’ Sex Toy — Pic – Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato took to social media to introduce Bellesa Boutique’s the ‘Demi Wand,’ which they created to help their fans take their ‘sexual relationship to the next level.’

Demi Lovato, 29, is trying to “take the stigma away from pleasure” by releasing their own sex toy. The singer shared a gorgeous photo of them holding the new product in its case to both Twitter and Instagram, and added a caption that introduced the toy, which is called the Demi Wand and only available at Bellesa Boutique, and gave their reason for creating it.

Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. https://t.co/4r3UUEY7Ge Available exclusively at @bellesaco pic.twitter.com/C9HUtI06nz — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2021

“Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. Link in @bellesaco’s bio. Available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for their fans to respond to the post with supportive words and excitement. “queen of self care,” one fan wrote while another called the product “great.” A third wrote, “Didn’t see this coming but I love that it has happened. Demi out here eliminating yet another stigma. Such a groundbreaker. Love it” while others shared heart and smiling emojis.

Demi’s sex toy is described as “the first of its kind” with eight vibration modes and and its own carrying case, which “fits right in your bag,” according to the Bellesa Boutique’s website. There was also a statement from Demi included on the product’s purchase page.

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” the statement read. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

Demi’s exciting new product comes just six months after they came out as non-binary and is now using them/they pronouns. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which dropped on May 20. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

The announcement brought on a lot of support and love from their fans and has inspired them to be themselves and go by what they feel they are.