Demi Lovato Asked Out Emily Hampshire Via DM

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

“Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.”

Table of Contents

Who among us has never tried the often ill-fated method of asking someone out via sending them a direct message? Well, Demi Lovato sure has.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

On the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, a guest revealed that Demi had tried the ol’ DM slide with her — yup, Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Emily plays Stevie on the show, in case you need a quick refresher. 

“You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'” Emily explained. “And then you said, below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date.”


Ken Woroner / CBC / courtesy Everett Collection

“I loved that because I was like, ‘Sometimes that’s confusing!’ I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up.”


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Alas, it was the age difference — 11 years — between the two that led to Emily not wanting to take things in a romantic way. In response, Demi brought up the iconic LGBTQ age-gap couple, Sarah Paulson (46) and Holland Taylor (78).


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,'” Emily added, “And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor! I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be.”


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“I was like no, I just love them together!” Demi added. 

Demi responded by saying, “A non-binary person can dream, you know what I mean? And they, she — I was a ‘she’ at the time — she was dreaming big. I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And then I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

“Me too. I wish you weren’t 29!” Emily replied.


David Livingston / Getty Images

Well, Demi, if you’re reading this — my DMs are open.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR