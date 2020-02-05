Demi Lovato and submachine gun Kelly discovered leaving the nightclub: are they dating?

It is possible that Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly are a couple. Page Six reported earlier today that the singer and rapper were seen leaving SoHo House West Hollywood, an exclusive club in Los Angeles around 2:00 in the morning.

Kelly, 29, and Lovato, 27, left the place as a couple, but climbed into different vehicles. In addition, sources who spoke with Page Six claim that the rapper Aston Martin followed Lovato's vehicle to his nearby condominium.

Fans on both sides know that they have really dated before, even when the paparazzi photographed them in Emo Nite LA in 2017. Machine Gun Kelly has also been seen alongside other women, including Noah Cyrus, Miley's younger sister. They were seen dating together after a party after the Grammys. Noah recently separated from another rapper, Lil & # 39; Xan.

Machine Gun Kelly's relationship history has been the subject of controversy repeatedly over the past few months, even in January, when MGK was seen with Kate Beckinsale, who had been with Pete Davidson for a few months.

Kate and Pete left shortly after their commitment to Ariana Grande crumbled. The relationship was a hot topic in the media for several months due to the age difference between Saturday night live star and Underworld alum.

Regarding Lovato's love life, he seemed to confirm that he was dating Austin Wilson after posting several photos of each other on Instagram last year. However, in December, the sources claimed that the couple had separated after leaving for only one month.

The insider shared that Demi has focused on herself, including her lifestyle, her health and her "relationship with God." Demi fans know he has just made a very successful show at the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs put San Francisco 49ers to bed with a 31-20 score.

Coincidentally, Machine Gun Kelly revealed earlier this week that he went to the opposite high school he played against Patrick Mahomes, who was the Kansas City quarterback.



