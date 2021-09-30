Demand for CX Solutions Bodes Well for Concentrix By TipRanks

© Reuters. Demand for CX Solutions Bodes Well for Concentrix



In the past three months, Concentrix (CNXC) has grown well, increasing by 8.9%.

The share price doesn’t seem cheap, as it is just a whisper away from its 52-week high of $180.79, while trading above its 50-day moving average of $168.76.

This doesn’t necessarily imply a retreat, as the stock holds some catalysts that could boost the share price further. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. (See SNXC stock charts on TipRanks)

Based in Fremont, California, Concentrix supplies technology and solutions for businesses that want to improve their customer service performance.

Concentrix serves businesses all over the world, including more than 100 members of the Fortune Global 500.

Concentrix products are specifically designed for companies that operate in vertical markets in the technology, healthcare, financial services, energy industries.

From Q3

For the three-month period that ended on August 31, Concentrix sold technologies and solutions for total revenue of approximately $1.4 billion, reflecting 20.1% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenue beat analysts’ projections by $10 million.

The company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.49, a 62.7% jump from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 15.4% increased by 220 basis points, and the operating cash flow of $93 million increased by 1.8%.

Looking Forward

Customer experience is essential for any business that wants to expand its sales.

Concentrix offers technologies and solutions that aim to improve the company’s sales techniques, and increase customer retention and customer satisfaction.

The most recent trends in sales and profit margins indicate that Concentrix continues to build up a market reputation regarding its innovative solutions.

For Fiscal Year 2021, the company targets total revenue of $5.56 billion to $5.6 billion, while analysts estimate it to come in the range of $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, one Wall Street analyst has issued a 12-month price target for CNXC. Barrington’s Vincent Colicchio has assigned the stock a Buy rating, and a price target of $202 (14.9% upside potential).

Summary

Concentrix is operating well, and holds a profitable portfolio of clients. Most of them are also members of the Fortune Global 500. Its business is growing, so the future looks promising.

This is not a guarantee that the stock price will continue to rise, but chances against it are, as of now, small.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Alberto Abaterusso did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

