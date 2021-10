Delta variant hit U.S. community college enrolment, Pearson says

Article content

LONDON — Global education group Pearson said it believed enrolments at community colleges in the United States had been hit by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a tight labor market, putting students off.

The British company, which said it was on track to meet market expectations for the full year, said it had however been boosted by demand for virtual schools, while more than two million people signed up for its new Pearson+ app.

“While no market data for the full back to school period is available as yet, Pearson’s internal analysis indicates a decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges, following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the key back to school period, and a strengthening of the U.S. labor market,” it said.